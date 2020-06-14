Salman Khan mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Says 'you will be missed'

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, leaving everyone deeply saddened. Salman Khan has mourned the demise of the actor through a heartfelt tweet.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has left everyone shocked and grief-stricken. The self-made actor committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday, reveals police reports. Mumbai police have, however, not recovered any note from his place yet. He was 34 at the time of his death. Sushant who hailed from Patna initially made a name for himself in the television industry post which he made an entry into Bollywood. His death has left a deep void in both industries.

As soon as the news of Sushant’s death came up, numerous celebs took to social media mourned the loss of the MS Dhoni star. has now taken to his Twitter handle and penned down a note for the late star that reads, “U will be missed.” Prior to this, many other actors and former co-stars of the actor had shared heartfelt posts for him including Jacqueline Fernandez, , , , , Sanjana Sanghi, and more.

Meanwhile, check out Salman Khan’s tweet below:

U will be missed ... #RIPSushant — Salman Khan (BeingSalmanKhan) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name post his stint in the daily soap Pavitra Rishta co-starring Ankita Lokhande. The two actors dated each other for some time before parting ways a few years back. The actor made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che. However, his fame rose to greater heights when he was roped in to play the titular role in the biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Sushant’s last movie was the co-starrer Chhichhore.

