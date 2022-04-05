Salman Khan moves Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali shoot closer to his Panvel farmhouse: Report

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed in early March 2022 that Salman Khan's social comedy Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be releasing in theatres this coming December. The Farhad Samji directorial is slated to hit theatres on 30 December, 2022. Interestingly, it would be double celebrations for the fans as the film will release three days after Salman Khan’s birthday.

Now, according to a latest report in Etimes, in order to meet the release deadline, Salman Khan has moved the film's shoot closer to his Panvel farmhouse. The actor's home, which is located a couple of hours from the city, has been his haven even during the lockdown. As per the report, the sets of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which were being built at the Film City helipad in Mumbai's suburbs were dismantled and the location was shifted close to Salman's Panvel home.

This development reportedly came after Salman Khan Films (SKF) took over the film's production from producer Sajid Nadiadwala. As per the ETimes report, Salman and Sajid were not on the same page regarding several aspects of the film and that is why SKF took over. In fact, an earlier had stated that Sajid was not keen on kickstarting the shoot anytime soon. However, Salman Khan insisted otherwise and thus SKF will now head the film's production.

Despite these differences, sources have informed the portal that there is "no bad blood" between Salman and Sajid.

The principal cast of the film consists of Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh. Several other actors are expected to join the ensemble – from Northern and Southern industries. As the name and casting suggests, it’s a cross cultural love story, with ample of humour in the narrative.

