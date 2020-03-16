Salman Khan nails the stubble look in THIS recent picture and we can't get enough of his swag; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Salman Khan, who is working on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, has been sported in a new look and we are in awe. Take a look.

Think about one of the most stylish stars in the industry and will surely top your list. His style statements have been a rage among the millennials, be it his trademark bracelet, his looks (both casual or at an event) and even his hairstyles. The superstar aces the art of nailing every look he dons and often ends up initiating a new fashion trend. While there have been reports that Salman will be reintroducing the trend of check shirts with his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, it seems that he will also be sporting a new look for the cop drama.

Some of Salman’s recent pics have been doing the rounds dropping hints of his new look for the movie. In the pictures, which were clicked outside his residence Galaxy apartments, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star was spotted in a stubble as he posed with a fan. He was seen wearing a brown t-shirt with ripped jeans and a denim cap. Interestingly, the gossip mills are abuzz that he will be sporting this look for the last leg of the shooting of cop drama.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s new stubbled look

Talking about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the cop drama has been helmed by choreographer turned director Prabhudheva who has collaborated with Salman for the third time after Wanted and Dabangg 3. Also starring , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in key roles, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to release on Eid this year.

