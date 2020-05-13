Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui & others' candid BTS PHOTO from the sets of Bajrangi Bhaijaan is pure gold

Check out a rare BTS picture of Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Harshali Malhotra and others from the sets of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The movie was released back in 2015.

Certain movies tend to leave a deep impact on the minds of the audience for a long time. The 2015 movie featuring , Nawazuddin Siddique, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Harshali Malhotra also happens to be one of them. The comedy-drama has been co-produced and directed by noted filmmaker Kabir Khan. Its story revolves around a man called Pawan (Salman Khan) who goes through all odds to take a little six-year-old mute girl Munni (Harshali) back to her hometown in Pakistan.

We have recently come across a rare BTS picture from the sets of Bajrangi Bhaijaan which is unmissable. As we can see in the candid picture, Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Harshali Malhotra, Kabir Khan, and others are sitting at the edge of a hill and posing together. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s husband Aayush Sharma can also be seen in the same. All of them are seen dressed in their respective outfits from the movie. Harshali seems to be engrossed in something else as she is seen flashing her cute smile.

Check out the BTS picture below:

Bajrangi Bhaijaan turned out to be a blockbuster hit and went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of that year. It received critical acclaim not only for the heart touching storyline but also for its impressive star cast, beautiful scenes, and amazing songs. Talking about Salman Khan, he will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which has been directed by Prabhu Deva. He has also announced another project for next year which is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

(ALSO READ: Tere Bina Song: Salman Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez’s chemistry is a hit among netizens; See Reactions)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×