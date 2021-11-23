Salman Khan in no mood to hand over title to next generation: Mehnat karo, pachas plus me mehnat kar rahe hai

Salman Khan fans are very eagerly waiting to see their superstar on the silver screen. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Antim: The Final Truth. He will be starring alongside his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the movie. Well, we all know how hardworking the actor is and even at this age, he is unstoppable. It is this dedication that helps the actor to stay in the top spot for almost three decades now. Salman in a recent interview said that if the younger generation wants to replace him, they better be prepared to work hard.

In a recent media interaction, Salman Khan opened his heart out about the notion that the inclination of the audience towards OTT will mark the end of superstars. The actor laughed at this thought and said, “We will go, somebody else will come up. I don’t think that era of stars will go. It will never go. It will always be there. It now depends on a lot of things, selection of movies, what you are in real life, and more. It’s a whole package of things. This younger generation will have their superstardom. I have been hearing this for the last four generations, ‘ki yeh last generation hain (this is the last generation of stars).’”

Salman Khan further added, “We will not leave it for the younger generation to take it easy. We will not hand it over to them. ‘Mehnat karo bhai, pachas plus me mehnat kar hi rahe hain, toh aap bhi mehnat karo (work hard, we are working hard at the age of 50+, you should also work hard),” Salman said.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar are all smiles in unseen moments from IFFI 2021 Goa