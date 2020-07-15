Salman Khan NOT to be summoned by the Mumbai Police for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case?
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden and untimely demise on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai left everyone in a state of shock. While several questions pertaining to his demise remained unanswered, the Mumbai Police have been probing his case from various angles. Several celebs have already been summoned and questioned in Sushant’s case and certain reports recently had claimed that Salman Khan may also be questioned in the case of the late actor. Fans of Sushant had been making several claims against Salman on social media and certain rumours came in that the actor may be questioned.
However, now, as per News18’s report, Salman may not be quizzed by the Police in Sushant’s case. Last week, reports of Salman’s former manager Reshma Shetty being probed by the police came in and with it, rumours started that the Dabangg 3 star may also be probed. However, the News18 report mentioned that the DCP of Mumbai Police has denied all such reports. A while back, a petition too was filed in Bihar court against Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali over alleged involvement in Sushant’s case.
However, Chief Judicial Magistrate of Muzaffarpur Mukesh Kumar had dismissed the claims filed by the advocate over it. A day back, on Sushant’s first month death anniversary, his fans paid tributes to him on social media. Not just this, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also finally broke her silence in a gut-wrenching note. Sushant’s funeral took place last month on June 15, 2020 in Mumbai and his friends bid him adieu with his family. His last film Dil Bechara is set to release on July 24, 2020.
Anonymous 4 minutes ago
Whats new! He’s alwys gotten away scotfree
Anonymous 10 minutes ago
It's no fun until whole India bashes and blames Sallu for everything that happens in India.
Anonymous 12 minutes ago
India has saved itself from international embarrassment. These changes are due to the age of information and social media. Otherwise, we would have seen another case against Salman by name " mujh ko party mei kyon nahi bulaya hit and run case"
Anonymous 24 minutes ago
Good bcz salman has no connection to this case.
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
Thousands of murder karne ke baad , and uncountable crimes ke baad JO Salmoon Bhai Khule mei Saand ki tarah ghumta hai, Vo kya ek bas Murder PLanning ke baad Jail jaega. naa re naa re.... ONly Solution for this Fake Human Goonda is Boycott his movies. PV PLS POST
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
Why rubbish. Who is allowing you libel and slandering on public platforms? Which thousands of crimes Salman has committed. His biggest crime is that you get burn by his success.
Anonymous 37 minutes ago
Mumbai police is in salman khan's pocket and even aditya chopra and ranveer singh.police cant even touch them.
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
Hope Supreme Court punishes him and gives fair justice
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
Wow. Road accident and deer killing case in Supreme court? Never heard anywhere else. What kind of country is India?
Anonymous 1 hour ago
We are not surprise. Money and power speaks. Investigation will be done in a way that they will declare Sushant's death as suicide. But, the public knows the truth. He was murdered. No way someone brilliant like Sushant will take his own life away. We miss you Sushant.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
How ignorant and stupid you people are
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Stop lying. Salman is being tortured from the last 21 years. Money and power have spoken in Ambani's son road accident in which 3 people got killed. India suddenly remembered to use USA traffic laws and regulations. There's no news on Ambani's son.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
But of course he is the invincible Salman, bloody criminal!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Burnol laga, kia crime hai uss ka? Road accident and hunting in open areas where signs of " hunting not allowed" etc were missing. Hunting is legal in America. Endangered species are kept in protected areas. U are libelling slandering. That's a crime.