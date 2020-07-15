  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Salman Khan NOT to be summoned by the Mumbai Police for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case?

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is currently being investigated by the Mumbai Police. As per latest reports, Salman Khan may not be called by the Police for probe in the late actor’s case.
6226 reads Mumbai
Salman Khan NOT to be summoned by the Mumbai Police for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case?Salman Khan NOT to be summoned by the Mumbai Police for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case?
  • 14
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden and untimely demise on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai left everyone in a state of shock. While several questions pertaining to his demise remained unanswered, the Mumbai Police have been probing his case from various angles. Several celebs have already been summoned and questioned in Sushant’s case and certain reports recently had claimed that Salman Khan may also be questioned in the case of the late actor. Fans of Sushant had been making several claims against Salman on social media and certain rumours came in that the actor may be questioned. 

However, now, as per News18’s report, Salman may not be quizzed by the Police in Sushant’s case. Last week, reports of Salman’s former manager Reshma Shetty being probed by the police came in and with it, rumours started that the Dabangg 3 star may also be probed. However, the News18 report mentioned that the DCP of Mumbai Police has denied all such reports. A while back, a petition too was filed in Bihar court against Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali over alleged involvement in Sushant’s case. 

However, Chief Judicial Magistrate of Muzaffarpur Mukesh Kumar had dismissed the claims filed by the advocate over it. A day back, on Sushant’s first month death anniversary, his fans paid tributes to him on social media. Not just this, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also finally broke her silence in a gut-wrenching note. Sushant’s funeral took place last month on June 15, 2020 in Mumbai and his friends bid him adieu with his family. His last film Dil Bechara is set to release on July 24, 2020. 

Credits :News 18

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Anonymous 4 minutes ago

Whats new! He’s alwys gotten away scotfree

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

It's no fun until whole India bashes and blames Sallu for everything that happens in India.

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

India has saved itself from international embarrassment. These changes are due to the age of information and social media. Otherwise, we would have seen another case against Salman by name " mujh ko party mei kyon nahi bulaya hit and run case"

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Good bcz salman has no connection to this case.

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Thousands of murder karne ke baad , and uncountable crimes ke baad JO Salmoon Bhai Khule mei Saand ki tarah ghumta hai, Vo kya ek bas Murder PLanning ke baad Jail jaega. naa re naa re.... ONly Solution for this Fake Human Goonda is Boycott his movies. PV PLS POST

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Why rubbish. Who is allowing you libel and slandering on public platforms? Which thousands of crimes Salman has committed. His biggest crime is that you get burn by his success.

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Mumbai police is in salman khan's pocket and even aditya chopra and ranveer singh.police cant even touch them.

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

Hope Supreme Court punishes him and gives fair justice

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

Wow. Road accident and deer killing case in Supreme court? Never heard anywhere else. What kind of country is India?

Anonymous 1 hour ago

We are not surprise. Money and power speaks. Investigation will be done in a way that they will declare Sushant's death as suicide. But, the public knows the truth. He was murdered. No way someone brilliant like Sushant will take his own life away. We miss you Sushant.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

How ignorant and stupid you people are

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Stop lying. Salman is being tortured from the last 21 years. Money and power have spoken in Ambani's son road accident in which 3 people got killed. India suddenly remembered to use USA traffic laws and regulations. There's no news on Ambani's son.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

But of course he is the invincible Salman, bloody criminal!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Burnol laga, kia crime hai uss ka? Road accident and hunting in open areas where signs of " hunting not allowed" etc were missing. Hunting is legal in America. Endangered species are kept in protected areas. U are libelling slandering. That's a crime.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement