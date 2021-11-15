Salman Khan not going to attend Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's wedding?; Reports

Although actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have always refrained from confirming their relationship, rumour mills has it that the duo are all set to tie the knot in the month of December this year. An official confirmation about the same is yet awaited, however, now media reports have claimed that Salman Khan might not attend Katrina’s marriage. The reason for it is claimed to be the superstar’s hectic work schedule.

As reported by Bollywood Life, Salman Khan delayed his Tiger 3 shooting amid best friend Shah Rukh Khan’s personal chaos. The two superstars will resume the shooting of their upcoming projects in the month of December. While Salman Khan might be busy with Tiger 3’s shooting, on the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will resume with Atlee. The delay in their schedule apparently has caused a clash between Katrina’s wedding date and Tiger 3’s shooting. As per the portal, this might make him miss Vicky and Katrina’s marriage. However, Salman Khan has not officially shared a statement about the same.

Speaking of Vicky and Katrina’s love story, rumours of their dating began back in the year 2018. It so happened that while making an appearance on the famous chat show, Koffee With Karan season 6, Katrina Kaif openly admitted that she would look good opposite actor Vicky Kaushal on the silver screen. Later when Kaushal graced the same show, the Uri star was shown short footage of Katrina’s answer.

Enticed by her beauty, Vicky nearly fainted while listening to Katrina’s statement. Later in 2019, the duo trended big time after being spotted on a dinner date together in the dream city, Mumbai. Photos from the date went insanely viral on social media, thereby sparking romance rumours online. Now, seemingly that the couple is all set to welcome a new chapter of their lives. Well, we just have to wait for the couple to reveal the truth.

