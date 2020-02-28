Salman Khan offers Gautam Gulati 2 more films after Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai? Deets Inside

Gautam Gulati talks about collaborating with Salman Khan for 2 more films besides Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Gautam Gulati, former Bigg Boss contestant and the winner of season 8, is all set to share the screen with in his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The handsome hunk enjoyed a huge fan following, especially female fans while being locked up in the Bigg Boss house. Gautam Gulati also played a pivotal role in Emraan Hashmi starrer Azhar in 2016 and a few other films but Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai comes as a turning point in his career.

As per a report by Times Of India, in an interaction with a daily, Gautam Gulati has revealed that Salman Khan has offered him two more films besides Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He is also in talks with the superstar for a web series. Salman Khan is known for launching fresh faces in Bollywood. From , Daisy Shah, Zarine Khan, Sooraj Pancholi, and others, Salman Khan has been the godfather for many.

Gautam Gulati further expressed his gratitude towards Salman Khan and stated that he holds a lot of love and respect for the actor. Gautam also revealed that he becomes very shy and quiet around him and is scared to talk much in front of Salman. However, his presence on the sets fills him with a certain zeal and confidence and he is motivated to perform better. He revealed that on the first day of shooting, he pulled off his first scene with him without any retakes.

Being helmed by Prabhudheva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated for Eid 2020 release. It stars Salman Khan and in the lead. Besides, the film also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Also Read: THESE photos of Salman Khan and Disha Patani from sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai are unmissable

Credits :Times Of India

Read More