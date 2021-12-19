Salman Khan officially announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 at RRR event with Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan

A piece of good news is coming in for Salman Khan’s fans. On December 19, the superstar officially announced the second part of his hit film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’. The movie is considered one of the finest films of the actor’s career. And now, Salman Khan confirmed the new sequel of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ at the RRR event in Mumbai in the presence of SS Rajamouli, JR NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Karan Johar. Salman also revealed that Vijayendra Prasad has already written the script of the sequel.

During the RRR event, Salman Khan made the surprising reveal while talking about how SS Rajamouli’s father gave him one of the best films of his career. Responding to it, filmmaker Karan Johar asked the actor, “So can we say, this is the official announcement of the film?”

Salman in return said, “Yes, Karan”. To note, Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office in India, and to date, is among the top 5 grosser of Bollywood.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the writer KV Vijayendra Prasad had revealed that he was trying to crack a story for a sequel to ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’. “I am trying to crack Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Sometime back, I told Salman the idea and he is also excited. But I am looking for a proper vehicle to carry it forward. I hope it materialises,” Vijayendra Prasad had said. When asked if he had discussed the idea, he told us, “When I met him casually, I told him about Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel. He is excited with the thought and said it’s a good idea.”

For the unversed, Kabir Khan directorial ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ also starred Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the key roles. The movie was released in theatres on 17 July 2015.

