Salman Khan officially confirms ‘Tiger 3’; HERE’s how the star is preparing for the third installment; WATCH

Superstar started the Tiger franchise in 2012 with the release of mega-blockbuster ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ directed by Kabir Khan and starring as one of the leads. Audience members poured tremendous love on the film and the makers decided to push the envelope of the Indian spy’s story with the release of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ in 2017. The sequel was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and proved to be an immense success with the audience nearly doubling the box office collection of Ek Tha Tiger. Rumours mills have been buzzing with the upcoming Tiger 3 shooting reports.

Salman Khan took to Instagram and shared a video of working out intensely in the gym. The theme of the Tiger franchise is playing in the background while Salman is pumping iron in order to prepare for the much-awaited third installment of his spy franchise. He wrote in the caption, “I think this guy is training for Tiger 3”. Salman Khan films are known to be released on the EID period, though there is no release this time considering that theatres around the country are shut. Salman Khan certainly gave his fans a treat by officially confirming that he is preparing for Tiger 3.

Take a look at the post:

If reports are to be believed then Salman Khan will be seen alongside in Pathan. Reportedly, the spy universe is expanding and the makers are planning to have an action-packed cameo by Salman in Pathan where he will be reprising his character Tiger aka Avinash Rathore from Indian spy agency RAW.

