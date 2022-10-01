Salman Khan on two-hero films: ‘I’ve worked with Aamir, Shah Rukh, Akki, never had this issue’
During the Hindi trailer launch of GodFather, Salman Khan shared his view about working in two-hero films.
When Akshay Kumar appeared on Koffee With Karan 7, he pointed out that it’s difficult to bring two heroes together for a Bollywood film. Akshay shared how he has faced this issue while casting for his film, and thus began a debate over how big stars don’t often wish to share screen space in a movie. Now, during the Hindi trailer launch of GodFather in Mumbai, Salman Khan has shared his view about the same and said that working in two-hero films has never been an issue for him.
Salman Khan shared that he has worked with everyone in the industry right from Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, to Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol, and others. He mentioned that he has been a part of many two-hero movies, and has never had this issue. “I have worked with Sanju, Sunny, Aamir, Jacky, Saif, Shah Rukh, Akki. I have worked with everyone, I never had this issue of two hero films all my career,” he said.
Salman Khan further added that choosing a film depends on the script alone, and not on whether it’s a multi-starrer or a two-hero film. “It all depends on film and script. If you don’t like the script, don’t do it. If you don’t like the actor, start liking him,” said Salman.
Salman Khan has been a part of many two-hero films in his career. He shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Shah Rukh Khan in Karan Arjun, Ajay Devgn in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, among numerous other films.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be seen in an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi’s film GodFather. The film will hit theaters on October 5. Salman Khan will also be seen in the highly anticipated movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, and Raghav Juyal, among others.
