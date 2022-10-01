Salman Khan on two-hero films: ‘I’ve worked with Aamir, Shah Rukh, Akki, never had this issue’

When Akshay Kumar appeared on Koffee With Karan 7, he pointed out that it’s difficult to bring two heroes together for a Bollywood film. Akshay shared how he has faced this issue while casting for his film, and thus began a debate over how big stars don’t often wish to share screen space in a movie. Now, during the Hindi trailer launch of GodFather in Mumbai, Salman Khan has shared his view about the same and said that working in two-hero films has never been an issue for him.

Salman Khan shared that he has worked with everyone in the industry right from Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, to Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol, and others. He mentioned that he has been a part of many two-hero movies, and has never had this issue. “I have worked with Sanju, Sunny, Aamir, Jacky, Saif, Shah Rukh, Akki. I have worked with everyone, I never had this issue of two hero films all my career,” he said.