Salman Khan once kicked Shah Rukh Khan off his bed due to THIS hilarious reason

Actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are known to have redefined friendship in the most beautiful manner over the years. In an old interview, the duo shared a fun moment wherein they discussed how Shah Rukh Khan was kicked off bed by Salman Khan and it left the audience in splits. Read on to know what made Salman kick King Khan off the bed.

In an old interview, Salman Khan reminisced about the shoot days of his 1995 film Karan Arjun, which also starred superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and shared a hilarious story revolving around Shah Rukh Khan’s snoring habit, leaving the audience in splits.

The duo’s fun banter began with Salman Khan recalling how the duo was shooting for the film when they had guests over and the Tiger 3 star was sharing his bed with the Baadshaah of Bollywood. In the old interview, he revealed how Shah Rukh fell asleep early and began snoring and to this, King Khan defended himself by saying that it was due to his sinusitis.

“Ek din hum log Karan Arjun ki shooting kar rahe the to kuch guests aa gaye the wahan par. To wo mere room me aa gaye to Sohail aur hum sab ek room ke andar do do bistar ke upar so gaye. Inki neend pehle lag gayi aur jo inhone kharate marne shuru kiye,” recalled Salman Khan.

(Once, we were shooting for Karan Arjun and some guests came over. So they came to my room and Sohail and all of us went to a room and slept atop two beds. Shah Rukh fell asleep first and he began snoring so loudly.)

To this, Shah Rukh Khan defended himself by saying, “Sinus ho gaya tha, mai kharatey nahi marta (I had sinus, I don’t snore).” Salman Khan further laughed at his habit and recalled how it kept ‘getting louder and louder’. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan also intervened to reveal how Salman kicked him from the bed.

Work fronts of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

Salman is currently relishing the success of his latest venture, Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. On the other hand, Shah Rukh was last seen in the film Jawan. Up next, he has Dunki in his kitty, and it will also star Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

