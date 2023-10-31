Salman Khan oozes swag; Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya poses with Boney Kapoor at event

Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan needs no introduction. The superstar is a swag personified. In a recent event, he yet again stole all the limelight with his charismatic personality at a recent event. The star-studded event was attended by various Bollywood celebs including Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt amongst others. Apart from that, what captivated the audience’s attention was Boney Kapoor who was seen happily posing with Shikhar Pahariya, a rumored beau of Janhvi Kapoor.

Salman Khan exudes swag at his recent public appearance

In a recent event held in Mumbai, Salman Khan yet again made a stylish and impactful entry. The superstar was seen in beige pants paired with a black t-shirt and a jacket over it. The actor was also accompanied by Dabangg 3 actress Saiee Manjrekar.

Boney Kapoor poses with rumored beau of Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya

Ace filmmaker Boney Kapoor was also seen arriving for the event. In the video, he can be seen posing for the shutterbugs, meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya bumps in. Boney insists him to stop and the two happily pose for the paps.

The video suggests Boney to be in a joyous mood, as he laughed his heart out while posing for the paps. For the event, while the veteran filmmaker opted for a purple velvet blazer paired with matching denim and boots, Shikhar looked suave in a black designer tuxedo with a white shirt beneath.

Khushi Kapoor and Malaika Arora yet again turned heads with their fashion game

In addition to this, Khushi Kapoor keeping her fashion game on point was seen slaying it in an off-shoulder black short dress. She carried immaculate makeup with a stylish open hairdo and a small purse. She paired up her outfit with heels.

The Archies completed her look by accessorizing her look with light jewelry. Before entering the venue, she graciously posed for the paps.

Speaking of fashion goals, Malaika Arora surely has to be there. The yogini yet again slayed the event with her sizzling black bodycon see-through dress. She tied her hair in a high bun with make-up on point. The diva accessorized her look with minimal jewelry.

For those living under the rocks, Khushi Kapoor will be soon venturing into Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s highly anticipated; The Archies will stream on Netflix from December 7, 2023.

