Salman Khan opens up about his plans to launch theatre chain 'Salman Talkies': It's still in the works.

Salman Khan, irrespective of which film is releasing, rules the box office. Be it in India or the Middle East, the actor has a massive fan following across the world and his film releases turn out to be spectacular event for die-hard fans. The actor is now gearing up for Antim: The Final Truth alongside Ayush Sharma.

Now, in a recent interaction with ETimes, the actor got candid about officially launching his own theatre chain in India. For the unversed, Salman had planned to launch Salman Talkies a few years ago. When asked about it, the actor confirmed that the plan is still in works.

"Yes we had plans to open up theatres. We planned to open them up, hopefully, it’ll be sometime soon. It is still in the works. We were planning it but everything was put on hold (owing to the pandemic). Slowly we will get back to it, but definitely someday," Salman Khan said.

The actor's plan was to open the theatre chain in tier 2 and 3 cities and not in metros like Mumbai. "We had planned to open them up in smaller towns where people didn’t have access to theatres. Not here in cities like Mumbai," Salman added.

The news of Salman Khan first planning to launch his own theatre chain had surfaced in 2018. Back then, the actor while speaking to Mumbai Mirror had said, "I had a lot of plans for the theatre chain but it’s taking me longer because I need to be very careful. There are a lot of logistical details involved so that the project doesn’t shut down."

Well, we're sure that this project too will be a huge success, just like his films.

