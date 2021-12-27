Salman Khan opens up on being bitten by a snake at his farmhouse; Says ‘I am fine now’

Salman Khan recently made his way to the headlines for an unfortunate reason after the news of him being bitten by a snake surfaced. It was reported that the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor, who is at his Panvel farmhouse for his birthday celebrations with his family, was bitten by a snake ahead of the celebrations and was rushed to the hospital immediately. While Salman was discharged later, the actor has finally opened up on the incident and stated that he is doing well now.

The Ek Tha Tiger actor, who interacted with the media on his birthday, stated that he was bitten by a poisonous snake. Salman also mentioned that he was bitten thrice by the snake and was hospitalised for around six hours. “A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours. I am fine now,” Salman was quoted saying to the paps.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman is currently working on Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. This isn’t all. He also confirmed working on the much talked about sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and revealed that it will be titled as Pavan Putra Bhaijaan. Besides, Salman also confirmed working on No Entry sequel and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali after completing the third installment of the Tiger franchise.

