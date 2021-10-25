Salman Khan opens up on box office expectations from Antim: The Final Truth amid the COVID 19 pandemic

Salman Khan is all over the news these days courtesy his upcoming movie Antim: The Final Truth. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the movie is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and also features Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana in the lead. As the theatres have opened and Antim is set to release on the big screen, there have been speculations about the movie’s box office collection. Interestingly, as the makers had unveiled the trailer of the movie, Salman also opened up on the speculations about box office response.

Talking about it, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star stated, “Jitni bhi opening lagti thee. Uska ka 50% kum kar do”. He further emphasised that the industry will be back on track soon and that the 50% cap on occupancy in theatres will go away. “Mostly everyone is vaccinated. It’s not that you won't get covid, but it will be mild. It's best for all to get vaccinated,” he added. Furthermore, during the trailer launch, Salman also revealed that the makers had plans to release Antim: The Final Truth on OTT platforms given the COVID 19 lockdown. However, he stated that phones can never be an alternative to theatres.

“People have started coming to cinema halls. If we can come to cinema halls, so will the audience. Laptop, phone, Ipad don’t give as good an experience as the theatres. These small phones are no alternatives to cinema halls. This film at one point of time was scheduled to go on OTT when the lockdown was not opening up. But we have decided to bring it to the theatres across the globe,” Salman added.

Antim: The Final Truth will be releasing on November 26 this year.

