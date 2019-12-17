Salman Khan opens up on completing three decades in Bollywood & reveals his birthday plans

Salman Khan opens up on spanning three decades in Bollywood, calls it the best journey & reveals his birthday plans.

is ready to set the silver screen ablaze with his upcoming film Dabangg 3. The actor steps into the shoes of Chulbul Pandey once again to reprise his cop act in the third installment of his popular Dabangg series. Salman has spanned 30 years in Bollywood. From a brief role in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi to the megastar of Bollywood that he is today, the actor enjoys unmatchable fanbase. Salman breathes life into every character that he plays. Be it Prem or Chulbul Pandey, Salman is seen as a trendsetter in Bollywood.

Speaking to Times of India in a recent interview, Salman Khan shared his experience on completing three decades in Bollywood. Calling it the best journey ever, the actor expressed his gratitude for having been blessed with wonderful films and fans who appreciate and love his work. Salman also spoke about his upcoming film, Dabangg 3. He stated now that his character Chulbul Pandey has become a sensation, Dabangg 3 sees him in depth. It focuses on his key characteristics, when he gets angry, when he laughs, how he deals with a particular situation and his comebacks are worth looking for.

Watch the trailer:

Salman also shared his birthday plans revealing that he will be celebrating his big day with the newest addition in his family. As revealed earlier, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and hubby Aayush Sharma are to welcome their child in December. Choosing Salman Khan's birthday as the special date, the couple plans to bring their baby into the world on the same day when Salman celebrates his 54th birthday.

Also Read: Salman Khan on his previous films: Every last film of mine I watch and say ‘What rubbish was that’

Credits :Times Of India

Read More