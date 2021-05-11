  1. Home
Salman Khan opens up on the drug angle in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Shoot was completed ahead of NCB probe

Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is releasing on Eid this year. He conducted a virtual press conference where he talked about the drug angle in the film.
Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been grabbing attention ever since its trailer was released. The film starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani in the lead roles is releasing on Eid this year. The action thriller will be dealing with the drug mess in Mumbai and its harmful effects on the human body. Recently, the lead actor held a virtual press conference where he was questioned about the drug angle shooting in the film. And he replied by saying that that part of the film was shot ahead of Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) probe started.

To note last year after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the NCB has been conducting raids and arresting many people in connection with a drug case. Many big celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and others had been questioned in connection with the case. Coming back to the film, the actor in the press conference said, “We have completed the shooting before the investigation started.” He even emphasised that drugs has been an issue for a long time and he is himself against of consuming it. 

Salman Khan also said that in the film, they have tried to show how drugs affect not only the person but also the whole family. In the film, the Bharat actor will be essaying the role of an undercover cop who is assigned the duty to clear the drug mess. 

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhudheva and also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film will have a multi-platform release on May 13.

Also Read: Radhe Song Zoom Zoom OUT: Salman Khan advises to watch him & Disha Patani groove at home; Says ‘Plz be safe’

Credits :Pinkvilla

