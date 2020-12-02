Salman Khan opens up on his anger, Says it should not be confused with temper

In a recent interview, Salman Khan has opened up about his anger and said it should not be confused with a temper that is not good. Here’s what the superstar said.

If there is one star with whom no one wants to mess up in Bollywood, it is . The superstar is known to wear his heart on the sleeves as he never shies away from speaking his mind. The Sultan star is regarded as someone who is short-tempered in the film industry. Over the years, he has been linked to many public fights, owing to his anger. However, in a recent interview, Salman has set the record straight and clarified that he does not have a temper but a lot of anger that pushes him to be better.

In an interview with NDTV, Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor opened up about his anger and said it should not be confused with temper, adding that he is not short-tempered as many think so. He told the leading channel, “I have a lot of anger and I think it is good. Anger is not temper. You need the fire, which is the anger towards yourself.” He further said, “You need to have anger to better yourself, take a stand on something. Temper is not okay because in that you would just lose your cool for no rhyme or reason.”

Meanwhile, talking about his work front, Salman has some interesting projects in his kitty. He will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is touted as one of the highly awaited films of the next year. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film will star in the lead role and is slated to theatres on Eid next year. He also has Mahesh Manjrekar’s directorial Antim in the pipeline.

Read Also:PHOTOS: Malaika Arora makes heads turn in a stylish white tee dress as she steps out in the city

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :NDTV

Share your comment ×