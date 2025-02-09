Salman Khan opens up about impact of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s divorce on Arhaan; ‘After your mom and dad's...'

Salman Khan recently engaged in an open conversation with his nephew Arhaan Khan on his YouTube channel, Dumb Biryani, making it first-ever podcast appearance. During the discussion, he offered valuable advice to Arhaan and his friends on various topics. He also spoke about Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s divorce, acknowledging, "After your mom and dad’s relationship (separation), you have to make it on your own."

Salman Khan briefly addressed Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s divorce, which took place in 2017 after nearly two decades of marriage. Referring to Arhaan Khan, he remarked that the young man had experienced his own share of ups and downs. He emphasized that after his parents' separation, Arhaan would have to build his own path in life.

Salman further stated that one day Arhaan would have his own family and he should focus on creating a strong foundation for it.

The actor stressed the importance of maintaining family traditions, such as having meals together, and highlighted the need for a respected head of the family to uphold values. Arbaaz and Malaika were married in 1998, and their son Arhaan was born in 2002.

The discussion eventually shifted to Arhaan’s future aspirations, with Sikandar actor curiously asking about his plans. In response, Arhaan’s friends revealed that he intended to open a restaurant. Turning to Arhaan, Salman questioned the relevance of the various classes he had enrolled in, including fighting and gymnastics, playfully asking if those skills were meant for running a restaurant.

As the conversation progressed, Khan highlighted the significance of treating others with respect. He asserted that regardless of how long a relationship has lasted, the moment one realizes they have been betrayed, they should have the strength to walk away and move on within seconds.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will next be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, and others. Sikandar is set to hit theaters on the occasion of Eid 2025. He also has Kick 2 in the pipeline, along with an untitled project with director Atlee. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!