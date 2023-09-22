Salman Khan opens up about Marathi play he always wanted to remake; REVEALS why it never happened

Salman Khan, the biggest crowd puller of the Hindi film industry is going through an exciting phase in his acting career, with some promising projects in the pipeline. Along with his big-scaled ambitious movies, the Bollywood superstar has always made sure that he supports regional industries and is often seen promoting films that have real potential.

Recently, Salman Khan attended the trailer launch event of Gippy Grewal's upcoming Punjabi film Maujaan Hi Maujaan, which was held in Mumbai. During the event, the Tiger 3 actor expressed his wish to be a part of a Punjabi film. Interestingly, he also spoke about a much-loved Marathi play, that he wished to remake into a Hinid film.

Salman Khan wanted to share screen with brothers Arbaaz and Sohail in the remake of THIS Marathi play

According to the latest reports by Times Of India, Salman Khan opened up his long-pending wish to share the screen with both his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, in the event. Interestingly, the Khan brother trio wanted to remake the famous Marathi play All The Best into a Hindi film, and star in it. However, the project never happened because the makers of the play refused to sell its rights.

Salman Khan made this exciting revelation when the journalists asked the makers of Maujaan Hi Maujaan if they ever planned to make a film with three actors from Hindi cinema in lead roles. For the unversed, Salman has worked with his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan individually, in many films. However, the three brothers never shared the screen together, so far.

Salman Khan's work front

As reported earlier, Salman Khan is reprising his much-loved character Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger in the upcoming third installment of the spy thriller franchise. Katrina Kaif is reprising her character Zoya in Tiger 3, which stars Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist. The Manish Sharma directorial will hit the screens in November, this year.

Later, Salman Khan will reunite with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the upcoming multi-starrer Tiger vs. Pathaan, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand. He is also said to be teaming up with senior filmmakers Karan Johar and Sooraj Barjatya, and Shershaah director Vishnu Vardhan, for his next outings in Bollywood.

