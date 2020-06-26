Salman Khan opposite Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Whose onscreen chemistry is best?

Over the years, Salman Khan has paired up with different leading ladies of Bollywood for his various characters, which one is your favourite? Vote and comment below.

takes the box office by storm every year on Eid with his blockbuster hits. Be it his Dabangg series or action-packed films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat, Salman continues to raise the bar higher and set new benchmark in terms of his films every passing year. While they are out and out entertainers with a large fan following, Salman has also paired up with different leading ladies of Bollywood for his various characters. Of the many actresses he has worked with, and Salman Khan's pair has been loved by the audiences.

The duo was last seen in 2019's Bharat which also starred Sunil Grover. The film was a blockbuster hit as Salman took on the role of Bharat and Katrina as Kumud. As husband and wife onscreen, they were a hit among the audiences who loved to see them back together onscreen. Apart from starring with Katrina in multiple films, Salman has also worked with leading actresses like and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Back in 2016, Salman and Anushka starred in a sports drama titled Sultan. As professional wrestlers, their love story not only won hearts but the film also largely received positive feedback as opposed to other Salman Khan films. Their chemistry was enjoyed by the audiences and the film became a massive box office success. Who can forget Anushka and Salman dancing to 'Baby ko bass pasand hai'.

While for Salman and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the duo have worked with each since the early aughts. However, their film Bodyguard entertained the masses and Kareena's onscreen equation with ehr bodyguard Salman was talked about. They then came together for Bajrangi Bhaijaan and the super hit track 'Fevicol Se' from Dabangg 2.

So, according to you, whose onscreen chemistry is the best? Vote and comment below to let us know.

(Note: If poll option is not visible below - CLICK HERE)

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×