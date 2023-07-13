Salman Khan or Bhagyashree; Who was the highest-paid actor in Maine Pyaar Kiya?

Maine Pyaar Kiya, the 1989 blockbuster that launched Salman Khan and Bhagyashree into stardom, is still considered one of the most iconic films in Bollywood history. But did you know that Bhagyashree was actually the highest-paid actor in the film, not Salman? That's right, according to actress Parveen Dastur, who played the role of Seema in the film, Bhagyashree received a higher salary than Salman for her role as the female lead.

Bhagyashree was the highest-paid actor in Maine Pyaar Kiya

This revelation comes as a surprise to many, as Salman is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood today. However, it's important to remember that Maine Pyaar Kiya was released in the initial years of Salman's career. The actor made his debut a year back with the film, Biwi Ho To Aisi. Bhagyashree, on the other hand, was already a well-known actress, having starred in several successful films in the Telugu language. Parvien Dastur, who essayed the role of Seema in the film recently shared the pay structure of the film when this news came to light. “I was paid Rs 25,000 and Bhagyashree was the highest paid at that time. She got Rs 1,50,000 and we were all like ‘wow’. Having said that, the production house of Rajshri never gave a lot of money to actors but our cheques always came to our house. We never had to ask for our money," shared Parvien.

Take a look at Salman Khan and Bhagyashree here:

Maine Pyaar Kiya was a huge success, and it launched the careers of both Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. The film is still considered a classic today, and it's easy to see why. The story is simple but effective, the acting is top-notch, and the music is unforgettable. If you haven't seen Maine Pyaar Kiya, it's definitely worth checking out.

