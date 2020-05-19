  1. Home
Salman Khan or Hrithik Roshan: With which actor would you like to see Katrina Kaif in an action film? COMMENT

Katrina Kaif has always expressed her love for action films. Also, she has done action flicks with Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan respectively. We’d like to know from you with which actor do you think Katrina would look the best in an action film? Tell us in the comments.
Among the popular female stars who are known for nailing action, Katrina Kaif has managed to impress her fans with films like Bang Bang, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger and more. The gorgeous star has always expressed her love for the action films genre and due to the same, she has been a part of several such flicks. Among them, Katrina worked in Bang Bang with Hrithik Roshan and in the Tiger series with Salman Khan. In both the films, fans loved her chemistry with the two actors. 

While Bang Bang was a remake of a Hollywood film, Knight and Day, Hrithik and Katrina’s chemistry was one of the major highlights of the film. The high octane bike chase scene where Katrina and Hrithik are involved in tackling the bad guys is one of the most loved action scenes in the film. Besides, the two actors set the screens on fire with their stellar dance performances in the songs of the film. Katrina has worked with Hrithik in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara too but it wasn’t an action genre flick. 

Apart from this, Katrina has done action films with Salman Khan in the Tiger Franchise. From Ek Tha Tiger to Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina and Salman have proved to be a winning combination as Zoya and Tiger. Fans loved their action in the last film, Tiger Zinda Hai of the franchise and have been waiting for another part. Salman and Katrina’s chemistry too has a separate fan base and people like to see them together on the big screen. Their last film together was Bharat but it wasn’t in the action genre and hence, now fans would love to see the gorgeous star in a complete action entertainer. Since Hrithik and Salman are known for their action flicks, we’d like to know your pick between the two actors for an action film with Katrina Kaif. Between Hrithik or Salman, who would you like to see Katrina Kaif with, in an action film? 

Go ahead and tell us in the comments!

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

Hrithik is very arrogant and Salman had se syada gira hua hai

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

Hrithik wants a new face or less popular actress for Krrish 4 as per news so stop lying Katrina PR. Salman doesn't care about her. He is launching his gf ilulia soon as per news.

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

Hrithik

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Tiger Shroff

Anonymous 1 hour ago

She has done work with both of them..Now she should work with another actor...That will be interesting... Pairing should be changed with every movie....

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Hrithik Roshan

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Hrikat in action again

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Hrithik hrithik

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Salman & Katrina, also known as Salkat

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Hahahaha Salkat what about Halkat. That will suit Salman maybe better.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

hrithik

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Publicity hunger Katrina.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Hrithik

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Katrina PR calm down. Everyday an article about her ex love story

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Katrina is begging for work.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Both of them are not interested in working with her.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Lol kat thinks she is good in action. All the actions are done by body double not her. She as usual lied about doing it by herself .

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Shru hogi PR Queen.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Cheap PR tactics to stay relevant. #fakerina

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Katrina the PR queen is sending feelers to Hrithik and Salman.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Hrithik will never work with her.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Katrina is indeed a PR queen.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Disprina kaif.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Both

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Katrina and her publicity stunts

Anonymous 2 hours ago

None.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Katrina is still desperate for her Exes.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

PR QUEEN ALERT

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Salman Khan !!

Anonymous 3 hours ago

These two are not in league of salman. Both hrithik and katrina are way past their prime. Salman rocks still. This poll posted out of jealousy for ranbir-kangana-ranveer poll. Atleast dont use salman.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

HR

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Hrithik

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Hrithik no doubt

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Bored of her pairing with salman . Want to see her with Hrithik. She looks best with Hrithik

Anonymous 3 hours ago

HriKat

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Salman Khan

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Tired of this cheap woman's overactive cheap pr to link her to everyone. I don't want to see anywhere around Salman or Hrithik. Let her throw herself anyone else...

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Hrithik Roshan. I love them both.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Action Film after War, why not Hrithik Roshan

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Bothhhh!!!!!

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Tired of watching her with Salman sir.. So let's choose Hrithik Sir..

