Salman Khan or Hrithik Roshan: With which actor would you like to see Katrina Kaif in an action film? COMMENT
Among the popular female stars who are known for nailing action, Katrina Kaif has managed to impress her fans with films like Bang Bang, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger and more. The gorgeous star has always expressed her love for the action films genre and due to the same, she has been a part of several such flicks. Among them, Katrina worked in Bang Bang with Hrithik Roshan and in the Tiger series with Salman Khan. In both the films, fans loved her chemistry with the two actors.
While Bang Bang was a remake of a Hollywood film, Knight and Day, Hrithik and Katrina’s chemistry was one of the major highlights of the film. The high octane bike chase scene where Katrina and Hrithik are involved in tackling the bad guys is one of the most loved action scenes in the film. Besides, the two actors set the screens on fire with their stellar dance performances in the songs of the film. Katrina has worked with Hrithik in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara too but it wasn’t an action genre flick.
Apart from this, Katrina has done action films with Salman Khan in the Tiger Franchise. From Ek Tha Tiger to Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina and Salman have proved to be a winning combination as Zoya and Tiger. Fans loved their action in the last film, Tiger Zinda Hai of the franchise and have been waiting for another part. Salman and Katrina’s chemistry too has a separate fan base and people like to see them together on the big screen. Their last film together was Bharat but it wasn’t in the action genre and hence, now fans would love to see the gorgeous star in a complete action entertainer. Since Hrithik and Salman are known for their action flicks, we’d like to know your pick between the two actors for an action film with Katrina Kaif. Between Hrithik or Salman, who would you like to see Katrina Kaif with, in an action film?
