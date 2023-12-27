Salman Khan outdid Govinda with his perfect dance in Partner, says composer Sajid; 'He practiced a lot'

Sajid-Wajid, renowned for composing some of the most popular Hindi film songs in the 2000s, collaborated extensively with Salman Khan in several movies such as Partner, Dabangg, Wanted, and more. In a recent interview, Sajid reminisced about working with Govinda and Salman in the David Dhawan film Partner. He shared an anecdote about Salman's dedicated rehearsals for the dance steps, driven by the desire to match up to Govinda's iconic dance style.

Sajid discloses that Salman Khan was highly impressed by Govinda's dancing abilities

During a conversation with The Music Podcast on YouTube, Sajid revealed that collaborating with Govinda was an enjoyable experience. He reminisced about their childhood, highlighting how he and his brother Wajid used to dance to tunes like Husn Hai Suhana. Partner was a realization of their dreams, and they made a commitment to Salman Khan that they would get him dancing.

Sajid chuckled as he recalled Salman being impressed by Govinda's dancing prowess and acknowledging the need for extensive practice. "Salman bhai said Govinda is a very good dancer. He said he'll have to practice a lot," shared the composer. He went on to mention that the Tiger 3 actor, through rigorous practice, danced even more flawlessly than the Bhagam Bhaag actor in some of the film's songs.

“If you watch the songs of Partner, you will notice that Salman is dancing more perfectly than Govinda. Even though Salman bhai usually doesn’t do that much, he would just move on the beat but because Govinda was there, he practiced too much,” he said.