Salman Khan pays condolences to brother-in-law Aayush Sharma on grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram’s demise

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's grandfather passed away after suffering a brain stroke. As per the reports, the former Telecom Minister and Congress leader from Himachal Pradesh passed away at the age of 94 in Delhi. Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital in the last few days. Condolences continued to pour in from various quarters for Aayush and his entire family over the huge loss. A few moments back, Salman Khan took to his social media handle and paid condolences to his brother-in-law.

“Sending my heartfelt condolences to Ayush and his entire family on the loss of his grandfather Shri Sukhram Ji today. #RIP,” he wrote on Instagram. Earlier, Aayush issued a statement on social media handle and wrote, “With a very heavy heart I bid farewell to my beloved Dadaji Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma. Even though you’re gone, I know you’ll always be with me, guiding me, looking over me and blessing me like you always do. Rest in peace, Dadaji. You will be dearly missed.”

For the unversed, Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma was the man behind the creation of the first mobile phone call in India. On May 10, Aayush Sharma had quashed rumours of his grandfather's death. "My grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram is a strong soul and is fighting back bravely. To all the reports and rumours, in this testing time for our entire family, I kindly request everyone to pray for his well-being and refrain from the media from paying heed to any false news. We would keep you updated and informed about his health at every step. Heartfelt gratitude for all the prayers," he wrote on Instagram. Unfortunately, Pandit Sukh Ram passed away the next day.

