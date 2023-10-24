Salman Khan pays tribute to legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi; extends condolences to ‘brother’ Angad Bedi

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The sudden demise of Bishan Singh Bedi has broken the hearts of scores of admirers of the legendary cricketer. Moments after the news of his tragic demise made headlines, social media was flooded with condolence messages. For those unknown, the 77-year-old former spinner was also the father of popular Bollywood actor Angad Bedi. Now, Salman Khan paid tribute to Bishan Singh Bedi and penned an emotional note for his son Angad.

Salman Khan pays tribute as Bishan Singh Bedi passes away

Several B-town celebs took to social media and mourned the loss of former legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi. A while ago, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) and penned a moving note. He also extended his condolences to his son, actor Angad Bedi.

Khan penned, “My dear brother Angad it saddens me to hear abt your dad,Wat a bowler n wat a man,we as a family have loved n respected him. God bless his soul. Now u r the head of the family. Upar wala sir dekh ke Sardari deta hai. Your dad was a legend brother. Love u. @Imangadbedi”

Take a look:

Like him, many celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan paid tribute to the legend and tweeted, "Growing up our lives are moulded by the spirit, the gusto and sheer grace of people who we see and experience around us. Mr. #BishanSinghBedi was one of them. May God bless his soul & thank u Sir for teaching us so much about sports & life. You will be missed immensely. RIP”

Other actors like Suniel Shetty, Arjun Rampal, Riteish Deshmukh, Vicky Kaushal, and Sanjay Dutt also mourned his sudden demise. Cricketers including Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Gautam Gambhir, and Irfan Pathan amongst others mourned his demise on social media.

About Bishan Singh Bedi

The Amritsar-born cricketer started his career in the year 1966. Bishan Singh Bedi remained on the field till 1979, played 67 Tests, and took 266 wickets in his career. He is survived by his wife Anju Bedi and son Angad Bedi.

