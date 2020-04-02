Salman Khan pens a birthday wish for Ajay Devgn; Also asks him to stay safe

Salman Khan has wished his former co-star and friend Ajay Devgn on his birthday through the medium of a tweet. Check it out.

One of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, has turned a year older today. Wishes have been pouring in for the Golmaal actor from his fans, well-wishers, family members and other friends belonging to the film fraternity. Ajay who made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the 1992 film Phool Aur Kaante has come a long way now and is considered one of the most bankable actors of B-town and there is no doubt about it.

The latest celeb to wish Ajay on his birthday is none other than his former co-star and good friend himself. The superstar has shared a sweet and simple message for Ajay on his Twitter handle in which he writes, “Happy bday @ajaydevgn… My friend, stay safe…” For the unversed, Salman’s beloved nephew Abdullah Khan passed away a few days back leaving him heartbroken. It’s good to see that he still remembered Ajay Devgn’s birthday and has wished the latter.

A few hours back, Ajay Devgn thanked all his fans and well-wishers for their birthday wishes through a sweet social media post. He has also asked everyone to stay inside their homes and be safe indirectly pointing towards the current situation that is prevailing in the country amid the Coronavirus crisis. On the professional front, the superstar has made a stellar start this year with the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co-starring Kajol and in the lead roles.

