  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Salman Khan performs Ganesha Aarti with nephew Ahil as Khan family comes together for celebration; Watch

While the Ganpati celebrations are significantly low-key this year, the family made sure to make it special by spending time with each other.
14772 reads Mumbai
News,salman khan,Arpita Khan Aayush Sharma,Ahil Khan SharmaSalman Khan performs Ganesha Aarti with nephew Ahil as Khan family comes together for celebration; Watch

The entire 'Khan-daan' of Salman Khan came together to welcome and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together over the weekend. The actor who has been spending his lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse drove into the city for the celebrations. The brothers Salman, and Sohail were snapped as well as their father Salim Khan was spotted by the paparazzi. While the celebrations are significantly low-key this year, the family made sure to make it special by spending time with each other. 

We chanced upon a video shared by Salman’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri (husband of Alvira Agnihotri) of their first Ganesh aarti on Instagram. The video features each member of their family coming forward and performing the aarti including the young ones. In one frame, we get to see Aprita's son Ahil performing the aarti with some help from Salman. 

Salman's sister Arpita and husband Aayush Sharma's daughter celebrated her first Ganpati this year. And Atul Agnihotri shared some adorable snaps of the little one. "#Ayat’s first Ganpati @arpitakhansharma @aaysharma," he captioned a sweet little video. In another video, we get to see siblings Ahil and Ayat bonding as they flash their widest smiles for the camera. 

Take a look at some of the snaps from Salman Khan's Ganpati celebrations:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Ayat’s first Ganpati @arpitakhansharma @aaysharma

A post shared by Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#BlessedMoments #GanpatiBappaMorya @aaysharma @arpitakhansharma

A post shared by Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife) on

Atul also shared the one-minute-13-second video of the first Ganesh aarti that took place over the weekend. The aarti was commenced by Salman’s writer father Salim Khan with his first wife, Salma Khan. Other members of the family Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Salim's second wife Helen who, too, can be seen performing the aarti. Exes Arbaaz and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan also performed the aarti. 

Click here to watch Salman Khan's family Ganpati aarti. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement