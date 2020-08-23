Salman Khan performs Ganesha Aarti with nephew Ahil as Khan family comes together for celebration; Watch

While the Ganpati celebrations are significantly low-key this year, the family made sure to make it special by spending time with each other.

The entire 'Khan-daan' of came together to welcome and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together over the weekend. The actor who has been spending his lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse drove into the city for the celebrations. The brothers Salman, and Sohail were snapped as well as their father Salim Khan was spotted by the paparazzi. While the celebrations are significantly low-key this year, the family made sure to make it special by spending time with each other.

We chanced upon a video shared by Salman’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri (husband of Alvira Agnihotri) of their first Ganesh aarti on Instagram. The video features each member of their family coming forward and performing the aarti including the young ones. In one frame, we get to see Aprita's son Ahil performing the aarti with some help from Salman.

Salman's sister Arpita and husband Aayush Sharma's daughter celebrated her first Ganpati this year. And Atul Agnihotri shared some adorable snaps of the little one. "#Ayat’s first Ganpati @arpitakhansharma @aaysharma," he captioned a sweet little video. In another video, we get to see siblings Ahil and Ayat bonding as they flash their widest smiles for the camera.

Take a look at some of the snaps from Salman Khan's Ganpati celebrations:

Atul also shared the one-minute-13-second video of the first Ganesh aarti that took place over the weekend. The aarti was commenced by Salman’s writer father Salim Khan with his first wife, Salma Khan. Other members of the family Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Salim's second wife Helen who, too, can be seen performing the aarti. Exes Arbaaz and 's son Arhaan also performed the aarti.

Click here to watch Salman Khan's family Ganpati aarti.

