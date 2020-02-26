Salman Khan: This PHOTO of the Radhe actor posing with a fan outside his residence is unmissable

We have recently come across an unseen picture of Salman Khan in which he can be seen posing with a fan outside his residence. Check out the picture.

’s name is taken among those superstars who gave been ruling the Hindi film industry for more than two decades. He is still considered to be one of the most popular and sought after celebs of B-town and there is no doubt about this fact. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor who is currently in his 50s can still make anyone go weak on their knees with his good looks and suave personality. And needless to say, he enjoys a massive fan following too.

As we speak of this, we got hold of an unseen picture of Salman Khan while scrolling through our Instagram feed. The Radhe actor can be seen posing with a fan in this picture outside his own residence. Salman, who is known for his free and frank nature, has always responded and interacted with his fans whenever possible and this picture is just the proof! The superstar looks dapper as he is seen wearing a grey t-shirt teamed up with a funky jacket and matching jeans. He also sports a pair of cool shades that perfectly match his outfit.

Check out Salman Khan’s picture with his fan below:

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s next with Aayush Sharma is a remake of THIS 2018 hit Marathi movie)

On the professional front, Salman Khan’s last release was Dabangg 3 which has been declared a blockbuster hit. The actor is currently gearing up for his next movie which is titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The shooting for the movie has already begun a long time back much to the excitement of the fans. It has been directed by Prabhu Deva and is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More