Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde pose together as they return to Mumbai after Bhaijaan shoot in Leh-Ladakh; PHOTOS

The shoot for Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Bhaijaan was going in Leh-Ladakh recently. Salman had dropped a photo from the beautiful desert in Leh-Ladakh on his social media handle recently and updated his fans with his whereabouts. Seeing Salman's new look with long hair certainly left fans excited. Now, Salman and Pooja were snapped together as they arrived back in the city. The two stars were seen walking out of the private airport after the Leh-Ladakh shoot schedule.

Salman and Pooja at a private airport

On Saturday afternoon, both Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan were seen making their way home from a private airport. The two were snapped by the paparazzi while walking toward their car. Salman and Pooja obliged the paps with photos and posed together for them. In the photos, Salman is seen clad in a blue shirt with jeans and shoes. The superstar teamed up a cool pair of sunglasses with his casual look. On the other hand, Pooja was seen keeping it stylish.

She is seen clad in a linen cream shirt with green cargo pants. Pooja is seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses with a handbag to round off her look. The two stars smiled and posed together before leaving for home.

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's upcoming films

Besides this, Bhaijaan, Salman Khan also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The shoot for it had wrapped up this year and it also stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and is backed by Yash Raj Films. Pooja, on the other hand, will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2022.

