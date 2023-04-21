Salman Khan poses for a million dollar selfie with Aamir Khan as they welcome Eid together; See PIC

Salman Khan, the celebrated Bollywood superstar has always made every Eid season extra special for his fans across the globe, with a grand movie release. He has also made sure to treat his social media followers with a special post on the occasion, ever since he has been active on Instagram and Twitter. However, this Eid, Salman Khan is setting social media on fire by treating his followers with a special selfie with his contemporary superstar, Aamir Khan.

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan welcome Eid together

Bollywood's biggest superstars, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan welcomed this year's 'Eid ka Chaand' together, and are reportedly having a blast together, along with their family and friends. The crowd puller of Hindi cinema, who is all excited for this festive season, took to his official Instagram handle and posted a lovely selfie with Mr. Perfectionist, to the much excitement of their fans across the globe. "Chand Mubarak," wrote Salman Khan, as he wished his fans and followers on the special occasion.

In the selfie, Aamir Khan looks smart in a casual navy blue t-shirt, which he paired with his signature eyeglasses. He is seen sporting a twirled mustache in the picture. Salman Khan, on the other hand, has opted for an all-black look, which consisted of a black shirt, matching trousers, and a statement belt.

Check out Salman Khan's Instagram post, below:

