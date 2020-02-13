Salman Khan poses with Go Goa Gone fame Larissa Bonesi as she praises Radhe star, hints at a collaboration

The latest photo of Salman Khan and Tollywood actress Larissa Bonesi is going viral for all the right reasons. Larissa praised the Bollywood superstar and hinted at a project with him. Check it out.

Bollywood’s dashing and Dabangg superstar is none other than who enjoys a huge fan following. However, despite so much popularity, Salman is known to be one of the most humble stars in Bollywood and is known to launch new actors in the industry. Salman recently launched Saiee Manjrekar in Dabangg 3 and kick started her Bollywood career too. With the latest photo of Salman with Goa Goa Gone fame Larissa Bonesi going viral, it looks like the star might be seen collaborating with the Brazillian model and Tollywood actress.

Larissa, who is popular for her Tollywood films like Thikka and Next Enti, took to Instagram to share a photo with the Radhe star. In the photo, Salman can be seen smiling away while striking a cool pose with Larissa. Bonesi too is all smiles while posing with the superstar. Clad in an all black outfit, Larissa looked gorgeous while Radhe star is seen sporting a casual tee with jeans. Larissa praised Salman in her caption and hinted at a collaboration with the star.

While sharing the photo with Salman, Larissa wrote, “I had the greatest pleasure and honor to work with the one and only @beingsalmankhan ! There’s so much to learn and admire from his work and his character I’m feeling blessed! My heart beats Gratitude.. Thank you! #ComingSoon.” Larissa initially was seen in a song Subah Hone Na de from Desi Boyz with and John Abraham and made her acting debut as Simone in Go Goa Gone.

Check out the photo:

Meanwhile, as per a report in ABP, Larissa will be seen in an upcoming song Surma Surma by Guru Randhawa and Jay Sean. Salman, on the other hand, is busy shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film stars , Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff. Directed by Prabhudheva, the announcement of the same was made in November last year and Salman kicked off the shooting soon after. Radhe will hit the screens on Eid 2020.

