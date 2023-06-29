Salman Khan poses with family members as he celebrates Eid-ul-Adha; Tabu REACTS

Bakra Eid, also known as Eid-ul-Adha 2023, is being celebrated today, June 29. Celebrities took to their social accounts to wish Eid Mubarak to everyone and one such celebrity is Salman Khan. Bollywood’s Bhaijaan made a post to wish his fans and followers on this special day. Salman Khan shared a photo with his family and showered love on his fans on Eid-ul-Adha.

Salman Khan posts a new family photo

A while ago, Salman Khan took to his Instagram and shared an adorable photo as he celebrated Eid-ul-Adha with his family. In the picture, the actor can be seen posing with his two brothers, actors Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, his two sisters, Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and his parents, Salim Khan and Sushila Charak.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan actor leaned his cheek to his mother’s cheek and this adorable moment caught fans’ attention. Actress Tabu commented with red heart emojis and actress Tina Datta replied, “Eid Mubarak Sir.”

Fans gush over Salman Khan’s moment with his family

As soon as the actor dropped the picture on his Instagram, fans were quick enough to react to it. They absolutely loved the superstar’s simple family moment. A fan wrote, “My family man,the purest human being.Eid Mubarak!” Another user commented, “Apko bhi Eid-Ul-Adha Mubarak Bhaijaan.” One fan teased Salman in a sweet way and added, “Bhaijaan Is Hiding His Body So That No Once Can See Sir's Abbs.” Others dropped red heart emojis.

Salman Khan is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss OTT season 2 which had its grand premiere on June 17.

Apart from this, he will be seen in Tiger 3, which is set to release on November 10. The cast of the film also features Katrina Kaif in the lead female role, Shah Rukh Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Ridhi Dogra, Angad Bedi, and others in key roles.

About future projects, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the 57-year-old actor is not in a hurry for script selection. “Salman has been approached by a lot of filmmakers, which includes some from his own camp. But for the first time in his 30-year career, there isn’t a film lined up to start any time soon,” revealed a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla also exclusively reported that Salman Khan will be shooting for Tiger vs Pathaan in the first quarter of 2024 with Shah Rukh Khan. With spectacular visual effects, the film is expected to be the biggest cinematic event of Indian Cinema. The source also revealed that Salman Khan will be invested in shooting for the Tiger vs Pathaan film in 2024.

