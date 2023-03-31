Salman Khan poses with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan in Shah Rukh Khan’s absence at NMACC opening

It is indeed a starry night in Mumbai today as it is the opening ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani’s Cultural Centre. A lot of celebrities including the Hollywood superstars like Tom Holland, Zendaya, and others are expected to walk the red carpet. Even Priyanka Chopra along with her hubby Nick Jonas arrived in style on the red carpet for this grand event. But the moment of the night had to be Salman Khan posing with Shah Rukh Khan’s family in his absence. It was a sight to behold for the paparazzi and made for a picture-perfect moment.

Salman Khan poses with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan

Gauri Khan came on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani’s Cultural Centre with both her kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan. Gauri looked lovely in a beige coloured gown. Aryan Khan looked dapper in black pants that he paired with a purple coloured blazer with golden work on it and wore brown shoes. Suhana Khan, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a red gown with a thigh-high slit on the sides. The moment when they were about to leave, Salman Khan arrived looking handsome in a black suit and called Suhana and Aryan to pose for a picture.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh was recently seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film managed to break several records at the box office and it went on to become SRK's highest-grossing film of all time. Next, he will be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

