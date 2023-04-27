Salman Khan poses with Raghav, Jassie, and Siddharth; Fans react, ‘Reel brothers to real brothers’

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on Eid a few days back. The movie has an extensive cast as it features Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Daggubati Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, and Bhumika Chawla among others. Siddharth, Raghav, and Jassie essay the role of Love, Ishq and Moh, brothers of Salman Khan. It seems the brothers do not only share a great chemistry on screen but their bromance goes beyond the camera.

Raghav Juyal’s Instagram post

Raghav Juyal took to his Instagram yesterday and posted a series of photos that captured candid moments among the reel brothers. Salman Khan is seen wearing a blue shirt and standing in the middle surrounded by Raghav, Siddharth, and Jassie. The photos show the actors laughing and it is evident that they had a great time. Sharing the post, Raghav Juyal captioned it as "With bhai, always fun life, love u bhai @beingsalmankhan for all the fun and happiness u give us in life zindagizindabaad #kisikabhaikisikijaan #zindagizindabaad."

Take a look at the photos here:

Reacting to the photos, fans of the actors showered their love. Referring to the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan plot, one fan wrote, “Love Ishq mohh ne bhai ki mohabbat se milava hi lia aakhir.” Another wrote, “Pehli baar bhai ko itna khush dekha hai.” Seeing such a bright smile on their face, one user wrote, “Kon sa jok sunaye h hme bhi suna dijiye hum bhi has lenge.” Raghveer Boli, Jay Soni and other celebs also commented on the post.

Salman Khan work front

Salman will be seen in Tiger 3. It is one of the most awaited films of this year. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, it also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is playing at theatres near you.

