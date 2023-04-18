Salman Khan poses with Shehnaaz Gill in a new selfie, cutely flaunts it to the paparazzi later; WATCH

All eyes are on Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde as their film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on the big screens. The entire cast of the film including Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and others have been on a promotional spree and are snapped quite often promoting the film. We all know that Shehnaaz shares a beautiful bond with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor since her Bigg Boss days. Now that they are doing a film together, their off-screen chemistry is winning over the internet. Today, the former Bigg Boss contestant shared a selfie with Bhaijaan and we bet fans are going gaga over it.

Shehnaaz Gill shares selfie with Salman Khan

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz Gill shared a picture of her with Salman Khan. This picture appears to have been taken during one of their promotional spree. In the picture, Shehnaaz looks pretty in a red and black checks shirt. She sports minimal makeup with her hair open and has a cute smile on her face. While Salman on the other hand looks evergreen in a black shirt. No matter how many times, Shehnaaz meets Salman but the excitement of clicking a picture with the superstar was evident on her face. When she was snapped by the paparazzi today, she flaunted this picture on the camera to the paps and smiled.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and it also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu and Vijender Singh in important roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on April 21, on the occasion of Eid.

