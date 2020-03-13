Salman Khan posing with child actor Sartaaj Kakkar on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai is too cute to miss; See Pic

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Salman Khan, who won hearts with their performance in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, was seen posing with child actor Sartaaj Kakkar on the movie sets and it is winning hearts.

is one of the most popular actors in the industry and it is always a delight to watch him ruling the silver screen. The superstar, who has some interesting movies in the pipeline, recently hogged the headlines after the reports about the third instalment of the Ek Tha Tiger surfaced. It happened after fans recently trended #Tiger3 on social media urging the superstar to roar once again as Tiger. Rumours were abuzz that the third instalment will be hitting the theatres on Eid 2022. While no official announcement has been made in this regard, so far it did make nostalgic about the two instalments of the franchise.

Interestingly, we have got our hands on Salman’s unseen picture from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai which happens to be the second instalment of the franchise. In the picture, Salman was seen posing with child actor Sartaaj Kakkar who played the role of his son in the movie. Dressed in a beige coloured sweatshirt and grey trousers, Salman made our hearts drool with his swag as he hugged the little star who was all smiles in the picture.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s picture from Tiger Zinda Hai sets with child actor Sartaaj Kakkar:

As now, Salman is working on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is being helmed by choreographer turned director Prabhudheva. The movie also stars Jackie Shroff and in key roles. Besides, the media reports suggested that Randeep Hooda will be seen playing the role of a lead antagonist in the movie which is slated to release on Eid this year. Besides, Salman will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Pooja Hegde.

Credits :Instagram

Read More