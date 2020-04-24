Salman Khan posing & twinning his bracelet with a little fan in THIS throwback pic is pure gold; Check it out

Salman Khan has a massive fan following across the globe. A throwback photo of the Radhe star showcases his adorable side as he posed with a little fan who wore the same blue bracelet as him. Check it out.

If there is one superstar who has a fan following all across the globe and is known for his cool swag, it is . If one is a Salman Khan fan, they would know that there is one accessory that the star never leaves his house without and it is his bracelet. The blue stone bracelet is now synonymous with the Radhe star and his fans try to emulate and wear the same. However, among the cutest photos of Salman with his fans, we stumbled upon the one in which he can be seen twinning with a little fan.

A throwback photo of Salman with a little fan has hit the internet and is going viral again. In the photo, Salman can be seen kneeling on one knee and posing with a cute little boy. But the most adorable thing about the photo is when Salman and the little boy flash their bracelets together and pose. The smile on Salman and the boy’s face is proof that it was an extremely special moment for them. We did a bit of digging and found a video of Salman interacting with the same boy and it is just too cute to handle.

Also Read | When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fractured arm at award show fueled rumours that Salman Khan had assaulted her

The Radhe star can be seen clad in a blue tee with jeans and shoes while the boy can be seen dressed up casually to meet and greet his fan. Well, Salman is known for his sweet gestures for fans and if one has to look for a cute photo of the superstar with his fan, this is it.

Check out Salman Khan’s photo with a fan:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman recently launched a song, Pyaar Karona that he crooned and wrote with writer Hussain Dalal. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Salman is currently at his farmhouse in Panvel. Apart from this, Salman will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . The film is helmed by Prabhudheva and is slated to release on Eid 2020.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2015

Share your comment ×