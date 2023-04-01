Salman Khan posing with Aryan, Suhana to Deepika, Priyanka, Ranveer's reunion; 4 viral moments from NMACC event

It was a star-studded night at the gala opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on Friday. From Bollywood to Hollywood, all the A-listers made stunning appearances on the red carpet. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Gigi Hadid are among the list of celebs who attended the opening ceremony. We have shared a few viral moments from the gala event that caught the attention of the netizens.

Bajirao Mastani reunion as Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh meet

At the event, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra were seen greeting each other with a hug while Ranveer Singh greets Nick Jonas. It is evident that the ladies cannot stop chatting and they have a lot to catch up on. Fans also noted that Ranveer and Nick also had a lot to talk about. Indeed it was a lovely sight for all the fans who loved the trio in Bajirao Mastani.

Salman Khan poses with Shah Rukh Khan’s family

Fans were delighted to see ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan posing with Shah Rukh Khan’s family. The actor looked dapper in a black suit. Gauri Khan looked stunning in a beige gown, while daughter Suhana chose a red corset gown. Aryan also cut a stylish frame in a suit.

Deepika and Ranveer stealing the show

Deepika and Ranveer made all heads turn with their stylish appearance. While posing for the camera, the couple was seen whispering and smiling. Deepika wore a detailed gold outfit with a white flowing cape and had a mangtikka. She also shared pictures of her outfit on her Instagram handle. Ranveer chose a fusion white kurta.

Boney Kapoor with Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya was seen posing with Boney Kapoor. Shikhar arrived in style wearing black pants with flared bottoms that he paired with a white shirt, black blazer, and bow with black formal shoes. Both of them stood close to each other and later Shikhar moved away so that the paparazzi could click a picture of Boney alone. The smiles on their faces showed that they are quite comfortable with each other.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s dad Boney Kapoor and rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya's camaraderie is unmissable at NMACC opening