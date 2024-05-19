Salman Khan praises Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Mr & Mrs Mahi's trailer; Karan Johar says, ‘This means a lot’

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is one of the most anticipated movies of this year, whose trailer was released just a few days ago. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are set to star as the lead couple in the film. The trailer for the romantic sports drama has now caught the attention of Salman Khan.

Salman recently praised the trailer, earning gratitude from Janhvi, Rajkummar, and producer Karan Johar.

Today, May 19, Salman Khan took to his Instagram account to showcase his appreciation for the recently released trailer of the movie Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. He shared the trailer on his Story and said, “Looks good, wishing the cast n crew the very best,” tagging Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, director Sharan Sharma, and producer Karan Johar.

Touched by Salman’s kind gesture, Karan re-shared Salman’s story and replied, “Salman…. Thank you so much this means a lot to all of us… we can’t wait to share the film with you,” accompanied by red heart emojis.

Have a look at their stories!

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao also reacted to Salman’s praise. Janhvi wrote, “Thank you so much sir!!” while Rajkummar stated, “Thank you so much dear @beingsalmankhan sir. Your wishes mean a lot to us.”

About Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, while the script is written by him and Nikhil Mehrotra. Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios. It is set to release in cinemas on May 31, 2024.

The plot of the movie revolves around a newly married couple, Mahendra and Mahima, who share the common nickname Mahi. They also have a mutual passion for cricket, and the duo aims to pursue their dreams with the support of each other. The core of the story lies in Mahendra and Mahima’s “imperfectly perfect partnership.”

Apart from the trailer, the first song of the movie, the romantic melody Dekhha Tenu, has been released. The song is a recreation of the iconic verse from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s song Say Shava Shava. The new version has been composed by Jaani, who has also penned the song. The soulful vocals are by Mohammad Faiz, with the chorus by the Ali Brothers.

The second song, Agar Ho Tum, is set to drop tomorrow. A teaser of the soothing track was released today, which again highlights the chemistry between Janhvi and Rajkummar, who are working together for the second time after the 2021 horror comedy Roohi.

Salman Khan’s professional front

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up to commence the shoot of his upcoming movie, Sikandar, very soon. The action movie will star Animal fame Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, treating the audience to a fresh pairing.

A source close to the development exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla, “There’s a strong story that results in an outflow of drama and emotions. The wholesomeness that the script has to offer is what has excited both Salman and Rashmika for the film, and the duo is all excited to take it on the floors in June.”

Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is slated to arrive in theaters on Eid 2025.

