Salman Khan praises Katrina Kaif at Vikrant Rona press conference: She has worked hard

Superstar Salman Khan needs no introduction as his over three decades Bollywood career is enough for it. The actor gave several super hit movies including Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrani Bhaijaan, Tere Naam and others. Lovingly called ‘Bhai’, Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following. On July 25, the superstar attended the Hindi trailer launch event of Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez's upcoming film Vikrant Rona. Salman has co-produced the film and it will release on July 28.

During the trailer launch event, Riteish Deshmukh lauded Jacqueline Fernandez, who is sharing screen space with Sudeep for the first time. The actor said that she worked really hard in the film. To which, Salman said, “She’s not the only one.” To this, Jacqueline replied, “You’re a very good dancer too”, and Salman replied again by saying, “ It’s not about me.” Bollywood’s Bhaijaan then went on to say, “There's Katrina who has also worked hard.”

On the work front, Salman Khan will be reuniting with Katrina Kaif in the film Tiger 3. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi in pivotal role. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and is backed by Yash Raj Films. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is ready to roar in cinemas on Eid 2023, which is April 21.

Apart from this, Salman also has movies like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Godfather, Ved, and No Entry Mein Entry.

Talking about Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona, the film is helmed by Anup Bhandari. Apart from Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok will be seen playing prominent roles in the film. This pan-World 3D drama is slated to be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English.

