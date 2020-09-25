Salman Khan prays for SP Balasubrahmanyam's speedy recovery; Says 'Thank you for every song you sang for me'

SP Balasubrahmanyam's health has reportedly deteriorated in the past 24 hours. Salman Khan has penned a heartfelt note for the ailing singer.

As per the latest reports, SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health has deteriorated in the past 24 hours. That is as per the statement of hospital authorities who are closely monitoring the ailing singer. For the unversed, he is admitted to MGM healthcare. Kamal Haasan immediately rushed to the hospital after having heard the news of his critical condition. The actor inquired about the singer’s health and then left the premises. Numerous people have prayed for his speedy recovery on social media.

has now taken to Twitter and prayed for the good health of Balasubrahmanyam. The actor wishes for the speedy recovery and strength of the singer. He also expresses his gratitude towards the latter for every song that he sang for him and made them special. Salman ends the note by writing the following words, “your Dil Deewana hero prem.” Earlier, the singer’s son SPB Charan had stated that the former was recovering well and was also ready to go home.

Check out Salman Khan’s tweet below:

Bala Subramaniam sir . All the strength hope wishes from the bottom of my heart to a speedy recovery n thank u for every song u sang fr me n made special your dil dewana hero prem, Love u sir. — Salman Khan (BeingSalmanKhan) September 24, 2020

For the unversed, SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to the hospital on August 5, 2020, owing to ill health. He had announced on social media about having tested for Coronavirus and having mild symptoms. That left many of his followers and loved ones worried. However, the singer also added that they need not call him for updates as he wanted to rest. Post that, he was hospitalized and remains there till date. His condition is currently said to be critical and is currently on maximum life support.

