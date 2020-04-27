Salman Khan preps up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai while in lockdown at farmhouse

Salman Khan seems to be kicked about upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and it looks like he has been prepping up for the movie's climax scene. Here's what we know.

The ongoing lockdown has everyone trying to work their way out into dong their best and stay creative at the same time. However, it is also true that work stops for none, and while we are into the lockdown for quite a few weeks now and chances of the extension are high, it looks like has been working his way into prepping up for the shoot for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai while at his farmhouse in Panvel.

When the lockdown was announced Salman was already shooting for the movie and he had gone off to his farmhouse back then, however, he has been there all this while now and as it turns out, the actor has been working on keeping a check on his weight as far as the film's shoot going forward is concerned. Reports have it that the actor has been doing his best to keep a check on his weight so that once the lockdown is over he can get done with the climax scene for Radhe. The actor will be seen in a car chase sequence as a part of the climax and has been working out at home in order to keep fit while eating right as well.

Meanwhile, Salman seems to be having a fun time while at the farmhouse and apart from working out and staying fit, the actor has been doing his best to not just help daily wage workers but has been taking constant efforts to spread awareness regarding the lockdown, urging everyone to stay home and follow the rules laid down by the government. While the actor was last seen in Dabangg 3, Radhe was due for a release on Eid 2020, but as it turns out, it will be witnessing a delay after all.

