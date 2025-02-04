Salman Khan prioritizes others over himself, says filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya: ‘He feels responsible for everyone…’

Sooraj Barjatya, who introduced Salman Khan as Bollywood’s quintessential lover boy in Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989, has since collaborated with the superstar on several blockbuster films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Reflecting on their long-standing partnership, the filmmaker recently shared how Salman always puts others first. According to him, the actor has a deep sense of responsibility for everyone around him, and that feeling of duty extends to him as well.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Sooraj Barjatya opened up about how, contrary to what many might believe, he and Salman Khan are quite alike. He described their bond as feeling like being with a school friend, where there’s no room for pretense.

Recalling their early days in the industry, he shared that they both shared the same worries about the future, wondering if they would ever succeed. Over the years, their relationship has evolved beyond just professional ties. He noted that both of them, as the eldest in their families, carry a sense of responsibility for everyone around them. He said, “He feels responsible for everyone, and so do I.”

Sooraj further revealed that Salman Khan is incredibly down-to-earth, pointing out that he never stays in his vanity van, often leaving the air-conditioned comfort behind. He added, "For him, it is never about what he should buy for himself; it is always about others."

However, the filmmaker acknowledged that as an actor, he has an image to uphold, and he does so with great care. He also described their collaboration as unique, where he brings simple, straightforward scenes, and the actor infuses them with his signature charm, naughtiness, and fun, bringing the scenes to life in their own special way.

On the work front, Salman Khan is all set to appear on the big screen in Sikandar, where he will share screen space with Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar. The film is scheduled for a grand release during Eid 2025.

Meanwhile, Sooraj Barjatya is preparing to make his mark in the digital world through Rajshri Productions. He is set to debut as a showrunner with Bada Naam Karenge, a heartwarming series that revolves around themes of love, laughter, and family.