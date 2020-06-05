Salman Khan promotes Swachh Bharat movement as he sweeps the garden on World Environment Day; Watch VIDEO

On World Environment Day today, Salman Khan decided to promote Swachh Bharat with a new video that sees him along with other friends sweeping the garden area clean. Check out the video here.

has taken to social media to promote Swachh Bharat movement on the occasion of World Environment Day today and fans are definitely rooting for him for the same. The Bharat actor has always been a step ahead when it comes to promoting nature or ensuring that such special days are celebrated and also, given due importance to, and this video is proof to just that.

Today, Salman shared a video on social media where we can see him, along with Iulia Vantur and a few others cleaning the alley of what looks like a garden neat and clean. We see the actor along with his friends and others cleaning the water, the fallen leaves, and other particles from the floor and later, Salman also takes a walk through the lane which now looks spick and span. Well, kudos to the efforts, we would say!

Check out Salman Khan's video here:

Meanwhile, reports have it that the actor might be working on a love story amid the lockdown and as per the source, the actor keeps coming up with these one-line concepts and has a knack for story-telling. The source further added how Salman has the love story of a young couple in his mind and so, he works on the draft for a few hours everyday, and hopes to have a script by the end of the year.

