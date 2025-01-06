Salman Khan proves he has a heart of gold as he sends ‘best wishes’ to Dabangg co-actor Sonu Sood for Fateh
Salman Khan took to Instagram stories and sent best wishes to his Dabangg co-actor Sonu Sood for his upcoming release Fateh. Check it out here!
Salman Khan is known for his generosity and for always being a pillar of support to his close friends and family. Recently, he took to social media to send his best wishes to his Dabangg co-actor Sonu Sood for his upcoming movie, Fateh. This heartfelt gesture from Khan once again proves why he is truly one of a kind.
In an Instagram story, Salman Khan shared the trailer link for Sonu Sood's Fateh and wished its release well.
See the post here:
The creators of Fateh recently unveiled a gripping, action-packed trailer for the upcoming film. The preview showcases Sonu Sood as a man with a troubled history, embarking on a daring mission to rescue Jacqueline Fernandez from a Chinese cyber mafia led by Naseeruddin Shah.
The trailer features high-intensity action sequences and moments of brutal violence, including a striking scene where Sood, bloodied and relentless, drags an enemy using a hammer. Both Sonu and Jacqueline deliver dynamic, action-driven performances, and their on-screen chemistry has garnered positive reactions from fans.
Marking Sonu Sood’s directorial debut, Fateh is produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, with Ajay Dhama as a co-producer. The cast also includes Vijay Raaz, Naseeruddin Shah, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. The film is set to hit theaters on January 10, 2025.
Salman Khan is set to star in Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film's ensemble cast in key roles includes Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi. Currently, in the production phase, Sikandar is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on Eid 2025.
A recently released teaser for the film showcases Salman making a dramatic entrance into a room filled with individuals clad in samurai armor, armed and ready.
Packed with dynamic hand-to-hand combat, thrilling gunfight sequences, and an energetic background score, the teaser has created a buzz among fans, heightening their anticipation.
