Salman Khan Quiz: Complete these 5 famous dialogues from his films to prove you are true Bhaijaan fan

Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. His stardom remains unfazed and fans can do anything to witness even a single glimpse of the star. Well, currently all eyes are on him as his much-awaited Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has hit the screens. The film stars an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari and others. Well, talking about Salman’s films, there are so many things that fans enjoy, but the one thing that stays with them even after several years of the release of the film are his film dialogues.

If you are a true Salman Khan fan then here is your chance to prove it by taking this simple quiz. Let’s see how well you remember his film dialogues.

