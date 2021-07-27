From Salman Khan to Raj Kundra, 5 celebrities who got into a controversy in the first half of 2021

We have reached a little over halfway through the first half of 2021. People, healthcare workers, and other frontline workers fought tooth and nail against the second wave of COVID 19. India and most of the world have seen a recent downfall in the number of Coronavirus cases and the world has started to open up after almost a year of tip-toeing around the next lockdown. Fight against COVID 19 is not perhaps entirely over yet but the second half of 2021 might regain a sense of normalcy amongst people. Meanwhile, there are several celebrities from the world of entertainment who got embroiled in controversy in the first half of 2021.

5 Celebrities who got mired in controversy in 2021 so far.

- KRK

Salman Khan released his much-awaited actioner ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ on a digital platform in 2021 considering that the film had already waited a year for the release and theatres were shut across the country. Around the time of the release, Salman Khan filed a defamation case against self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) in court. KRK alleged that the case was filed as a response to his review of Radhe, while Salman’s team accused KRK of making defamatory statements against the star.

KRK in a series of tweets retaliated against the defamation lawsuit and wrote, “I have read the court order about #SalmanKhan Vs #KRK defamation case and I have decided to go to High Court against it. The Court didn’t order me to remove those videos which I have posted till now as Salman asked. But court orders me to not review any #Salmankhan film in future." He continued, "I believe that review of the film is my personal opinion and court should not stop me from expressing my personal opinion. Therefore I will go to high court and even Supreme Court to protect my rights. I am a film critic and it’s my job, so I will continue reviewing films."

The matter is currently in the court of law.

Raj Kundra pornography case

’s husband Raj Kundra got arrested by the police in the alleged case of making and distributing pornographic films via his app/platform. Mumbai Police in a press statement mentioned, “There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr. Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this.” It has been alleged that Raj Kundra in collaboration with his brother-in-law from London was operating a porn streaming platform.

Following Raj Kundra's arrest, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe said that Shilpa Shetty did not have an active role in the operation of Hotshots. "We have not been able to any find any active role (of Shilpa Shetty) yet. We are investigating. We will appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai and we'll take appropriate action," Bharambe had said. Sherlyn Chopra is the latest one to be summoned by Crime Branch to record a statement in the case.

Kartik Aaryan - Dostana 2

The controversy broke out nearly three months ago when the reports started buzzing that star Kartik Aaryan has been moved from the ongoing production of ‘Dostana 2’, which co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and produced by Dharma Productions. Kartik and the rest of the team had shot for several days in the film. Dharma Productions put out a statement that read, “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.”

Kartik Aaryan also maintained his silence around the controversy and has announced two more films since. His latest announcement is titled ‘Captain India’, which is directed by Hansal Mehta. In the poster, Kartik is wearing the uniform of an Indian Air Force Officer.

's Twitter ban

Kangana Ranaut, who is known to speak her mind on the social media platform got banned from Twitter permanently in 2021. The move came after the actor’s vitriolic comments on the post-election violence in West Bengal. The Twitter spokesperson said, “We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy.”

The actress retaliated over Twitter’s decision and said in a statement, “Twitter has only proved my point they’re Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema,” Kangana said in a statement to ANI. She added that “my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved, and censored for thousands of years, and still, there is no end to the suffering.”

raid

On March 3, as part of a tax evasion probe against the now-defunct production house Phantom Films, the Income Tax department raided 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune. Several searches were conducted at homes and offices of Taapsee Pannu and director Anurag Kashyap amongst others. Taapsee in a chat with NDTV responded to the reports that cash receipts of Rs 5 crore were recovered from her residence. She said, “I was wondering who is giving me Rs 5 crore. There were stories of me having a bungalow in Paris. I answered all the questions asked by the Income Tax officers. My family and I cooperated with the I-T department. If there is anything wrong it will come out, I can't hide anything. If I have done something wrong, I will serve the punishment.”

Taapsee first broke her silence on Twitter regarding the raid and said, “3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily: 1. The keys of the ‘alleged’ bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. 2. The ‘alleged’ receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before. 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister. P.S- ‘not so sasti’ anymore.”

