Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji reunite at Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway screening; Here's why fans think 'Devil is back'

Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has released today and it has been receiving a positive response from the audience. Based on a true story, the story revolves around a mother who fights against the Norwegian foster care system to get custody of her kids. Ahead of the release, Rani hosted a special screening for her friends from the industry. Celebs like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and others were seen attending the screening. Amongst everyone, Salman Khan too graced the special screening and extended his support to Rani.

Fans gush over Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji's reunion

In the viral picture, Salman is seen flaunting his chiselled physique in a t-shirt and jeans. Rani, on the other hand, is seen sporting an all-black outfit. The duo is seen hugging each other as they posed for the camera. Salman and Rani have worked together in films like Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaayega. They share a close bond and the picture says it all. Have a look:

Soon after the picture of Salman and Rani was shared on social media, their fans went crazy. While some of them expressed their wish to see them together, others were seen talking about Salman's new look. His bearded look reminded fans of his character Devil from Kick. His fans are sure that he might start shooting for Kick 2 soon. A fan wrote, "Megastar #SalmanKhan with Rani Mukerji at #mrschatterjeevsnorway screening. Bhai in French Beard, hint for #Kick2 ?" Another fan wrote, "It seems T H E D E V I L I S B A C K."

Fans started trending Kick 2 on Twitter after the picture went viral on the Internet. Salman had announced that he will be back with Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez. But after the grand announcement, the makers didn't share any other update.

Work front

Salman will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. He also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

